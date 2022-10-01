Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Declines By 28.8%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

AGNPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.