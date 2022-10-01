Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Increases By 64.1%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,200 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the August 31st total of 1,211,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF remained flat at $7.20 during midday trading on Friday. 41,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,695. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.79.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 83.78% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $237.18 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.