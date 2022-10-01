Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:SGIOY opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $553.16 million during the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 34.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

