Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.58

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.58 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,068,543 shares trading hands.

Shanta Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £96.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.58.

Shanta Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.55%.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

