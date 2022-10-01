Shane Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $58,621.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Shane Cooke sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $493,500.00.
Prothena Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,878. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 1.33. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Prothena by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prothena by 1,407.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 201,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prothena by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
