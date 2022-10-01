Shane Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $58,621.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, Shane Cooke sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $493,500.00.

Prothena Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,878. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 1.33. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Prothena by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prothena by 1,407.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 201,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prothena by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.