Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Update

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

SES Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $5.61 on Friday. SES has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

Get SES alerts:

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $480.52 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SES Company Profile

SGBAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on SES from €9.60 ($9.80) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on SES in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €6.50 ($6.63) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of SES from €9.80 ($10.00) to €11.20 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.