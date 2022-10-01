SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LEDS stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

