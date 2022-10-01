SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

SLQT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

SelectQuote Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,720,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 183.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,755,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,135,702 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 260.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 567,948 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,767.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 475,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 449,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 387,955 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

