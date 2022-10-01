Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.93 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $197.61 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.87 or 0.99944055 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064667 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082801 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.