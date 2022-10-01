SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 245,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $118,249.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 395,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $148,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Trading Up 0.9 %

SCWX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 64,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,462. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $684.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also

