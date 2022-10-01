SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 50,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.00. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 169.86% and a negative net margin of 1,557.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

