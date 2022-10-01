Scotiabank Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPM. CIBC cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.07.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$6.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.41 and a 12 month high of C$9.65.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$171.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 340,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,036,707.82.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

