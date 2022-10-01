Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the August 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 20,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,787. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

About Scor

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.