Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,099,000 after buying an additional 267,098 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,369 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,698,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 3,611,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,024. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $64.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.