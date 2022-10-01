Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:FCPI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. 32,321 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65.

