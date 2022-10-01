Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 235,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,735,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 383,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

