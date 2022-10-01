SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 544,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,322.0 days.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

SBFFF stock remained flat at $13.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. SBM Offshore has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

