SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,600 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 544,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,322.0 days.
SBM Offshore Stock Performance
SBFFF stock remained flat at $13.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. SBM Offshore has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $17.98.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
