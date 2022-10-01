Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Saul Centers Stock Up 1.3 %

Saul Centers stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $895.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 217.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 25.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Articles

