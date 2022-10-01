Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Saul Centers Stock Up 1.3 %
Saul Centers stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $895.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.09.
Saul Centers Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 217.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 25.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
