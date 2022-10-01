Sandy Spring Bank Sells 8,411 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 31,815.1% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 297,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 296,835 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 59,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,238,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

