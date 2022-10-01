Sandy Spring Bank Sells 6,912 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 1.04% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 221,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of IBDT stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

