Sandy Spring Bank Sells 675 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $454,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $214.70 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $211.38 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.11 and its 200 day moving average is $252.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

