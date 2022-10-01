Sandy Spring Bank Sells 467 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after buying an additional 364,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after buying an additional 712,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $226.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.26 and a 200 day moving average of $226.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

