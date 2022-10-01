Sandy Spring Bank Sells 401 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 25.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 13.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 13.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $550.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.56 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $666.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

