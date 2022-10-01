Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,470 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 1.9 %

UL opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

