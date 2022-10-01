Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 63,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

NYSE LOW opened at $187.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

