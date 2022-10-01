Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 237,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,844,000. Derbend Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $51.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $63.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13.

