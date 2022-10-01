Sandy Spring Bank Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.27% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $30,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,183,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 191,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

