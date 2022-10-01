Sandy Spring Bank Has $23.76 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average is $117.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.