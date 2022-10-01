Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $197.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.88.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

