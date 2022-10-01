Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.17 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

