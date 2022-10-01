Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANB remained flat at $10.13 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period.

About Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

