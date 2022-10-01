Samson Rock Capital LLP Takes $890,000 Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Jamf makes up approximately 1.1% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,031 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,686,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,692,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,258,000 after acquiring an additional 318,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after acquiring an additional 340,533 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,233 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.

Insider Activity at Jamf

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Jamf from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

