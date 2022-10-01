Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 200,000 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,000. Columbia Banking System comprises 7.0% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned 0.25% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 999,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,858. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

