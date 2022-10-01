Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Rackspace Technology accounts for about 0.1% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.08. 1,698,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

