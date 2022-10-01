Samson Rock Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 120,126 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. First Horizon accounts for approximately 3.2% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 64.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $9,279,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,337. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

