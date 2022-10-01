Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.00 million-$614.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $594.77 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 799,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.