Samoyedcoin (SAMO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.20 Million

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Samoyedcoin has a total market cap of $43.16 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Samoyedcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Samoyedcoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010922 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Samoyedcoin

Samoyedcoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 5,736,691,435 coins. The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin. Samoyedcoin’s official website is samoyedcoin.com. Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Samoyedcoin ($SAMO) is Solana’s Ambassador. The samoyed or самоед is a breed of dog originating from Eastern Europe.”

