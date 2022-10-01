Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Update

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SAL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.96. 2,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,055. The company has a market cap of $138.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading

