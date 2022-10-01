Safestay (LON:SSTY) Shares Down 6.3%

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18). 8,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 45,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).

Safestay Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.79. The company has a market capitalization of £9.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.35.

About Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

