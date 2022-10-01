Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.11

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.11 and traded as low as $24.64. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 212 shares.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

