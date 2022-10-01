Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the August 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Saab AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Saab AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SAABF remained flat at $31.73 during trading hours on Friday. Saab AB has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

See Also

