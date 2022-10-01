Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the August 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Saab AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAABF remained flat at $31.73 during trading hours on Friday. Saab AB has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08.

Saab AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SAABF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

