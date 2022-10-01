Rye Brook Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Rye Brook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF comprises about 0.3% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 49,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KBA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

