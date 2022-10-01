Rye Brook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Triton International makes up approximately 2.2% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Triton International worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Triton International by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

TRTN stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,564. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.29. Triton International had a net margin of 43.30% and a return on equity of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

