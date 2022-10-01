Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 6.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.96. 2,590,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

