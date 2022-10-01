Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Update

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 315.3 days.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF remained flat at $18.41 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUSMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

