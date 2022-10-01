Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Down 17.3% in September

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John F. Engel acquired 8,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,178 shares of company stock valued at $136,497. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.37. 48,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,305. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.44 million and a PE ratio of 13.38.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 155.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

