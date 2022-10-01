Rubic (RBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $244,406.00

Rubic (RBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Rubic has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $244,406.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,295.97 or 1.00019229 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065397 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065475 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00082780 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic (CRYPTO:RBC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange. The Reddit community for Rubic is https://reddit.com/r/Rubic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

