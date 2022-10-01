RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,611 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

