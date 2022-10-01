RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,675 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

