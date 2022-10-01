RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

RWR stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

